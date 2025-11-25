Panthers safety Tre'von Moehrig suspended 1 game for punching 49ers' Jauan Jennings

Carolina Panthers safety Tre'von Moehrig has been suspended one game without pay for punching San Francisco 49ers wide receiver Jauan Jennings in the groin during Monday's game.

Moehrig may appeal the suspension under the NFL's Collective Bargaining Agreement. A hearing would be heard by Derrick Brooks, Ramon Foster, or Jordy Nelson, the hearing officers jointly appointed and compensated by the NFL and NFLPA to decide appeals of on-field player discipline.

Jauan Jennings #15 of the San Francisco 49ers is separated from Tre'von Moehrig #7 of the Carolina Panthers after the game at Levi's Stadium on November 24, 2025 in Santa Clara. Jed Jacobsohn/Getty Images

Moehrig will be eligible to return to the Panthers' active roster next Monday.