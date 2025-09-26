49ers' Brock Purdy to return as starting QB after toe injury

Quarterback Brock Purdy will return this week for the San Francisco 49ers after missing the past two games with a toe injury.

Purdy was a full participant in practice on Friday for the first time since getting hurt in the season opener at Seattle and had no injury designation for Sunday's home game against the Jacksonville Jaguars.

"He looked good. He got to do a lot more than last week," coach Kyle Shanahan said. "Each day, it got a lot better."

Shanahan said the team was hopeful that Purdy would be back this week after practicing on a limited basis last week. He was limited again on Wednesday and Thursday week but was able to take on more work and now is cleared to play.

"You could tell it was going in that direction," Shanahan said. "As long as he woke up today feeling good, we kind of expected it."

Purdy initially hurt the toe in the first half against the Seahawks, but was able to play through the injury. He went 26 for 35 for 277 yards with two TDs and two interceptions and led a game-winning TD drive.

The pain got worse after the game and Purdy underwent an MRI that showed he had an injury that has been described as similar to turf toe but does not require surgery like the injury that could sideline Cincinnati quarterback Joe Burrow for three months.

Mac Jones won both starts in Purdy's absence, throwing for 563 yards with four TDs and one interception in wins over New Orleans and Arizona.

Jones was also limited for a third straight day with a knee injury and will be listed as questionable for the game.

Receiver Jauan Jennings returned to practice Friday for the first time in two weeks and is listed as questionable. Receiver Ricky Pearsall is also questionable with a knee injury but said earlier in the week that he will play.

Cornerback Renardo Green missed practice Friday after being limited earlier in the week and is questionable, along with offensive lineman Connor Colby, who played through a groin injury last week.

Receiver Jordan Watkins (calf) and defensive tackle C.J. West are out for the game.

Star defensive end Nick Bosa underwent surgery Friday after tearing his right ACL this past Sunday.

Bosa will miss the rest of the season but Shanahan said there was no damage to Bosa's other ligaments or meniscus and was told the surgery went well.

"This was as clean of one as anyone's ever described to me," he said. "That's how I heard the surgery went today, too."