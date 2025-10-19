49ers honor 2 Santa Clara High students for STEAM passion with special stadium tour

At Sunday's 49ers home game, the 49ers are honoring two Santa Clara High School students for their love of science, tech, engineering, arts, and math. Both students got a special tour of Levi's Stadium before the big game.

Cassien Delmas and Jean Yoo have a passion for STEAM, the 49ers, and making the most out of life. Both are students at Santa Clara High School, and both are the 49ers Foundation STEAM Students of the Game.

"My dream career is to be a mechanical engineer, especially in research and development, and my dream career growing up was kind of just I want to do new things, just like a brand-new thing every single day," said Yoo. "I feel like an engineer is kind of just like almost an imaginary career just come to life."

"It's really about meeting new people and then bringing your ideas in your mind to life and working with those people, like-minded individuals and students," said Delmas. "Being able to use my creativity, so to make things come to life, both in like, the math and the engineering and in the arts too."

The 49ers Foundation selected Delmas and Yoo for their curiosity, creativity, and drive to pursue a career in science, tech, engineering, arts, and math.

"I never would've gotten access to stuff like 3-D printers, the laser cutter, and the amazing community of upcoming STEM engineers that I've met at my high school," said Yoo. "The 49ers really did open all of those doors and make that completely possible."

"Being born and raised here in the Bay Area, I absolutely love when we're able to honor the students and teachers of our communities, especially through opportunities like once-in-a-lifetime coming onto the field," said Sofy Navarro, 49ers EDU Senior Manager.

Both students got a special opportunity to step onto the field for an up-close, pre-game experience that was all their own.

"It's super cool to walk through this tunnel where a bunch of important people and players have gone onto the field, you know, ready to play," said Delmas. "It's super eye-opening. The field looks way bigger than on TV, too. Man, this is this really amazing."

Delmas said he's grateful to the 49ers for their support.

"It's great to know I'm backed by the 49ers, which is such a big team and a lot of people are inspired by them, so I feel blessed that they're here to help me out," said Delmas.

Yoo also said being selected as the 49ers STEAM Student of the Game means a lot to her.

"I honestly didn't think that I would be first choice, but it really does teach me that your contributions do matter, and people do notice when you do your best," said Yoo.

Inspired by the 49ers, Delmas and Yoo are motivated even more to follow their dreams, becoming the creators and leaders of the future.

Both students are part of the 49ers STEM Leadership Institute. There are about 350 students in the program.