49ers fans pump up Levi's Stadium with preseason energy

SANTA CLARA (KPIX) -- Fans of the San Francisco 49ers were not disappointed by the energy at Levi's Stadium for the preseason opener Friday night.

Many said they were proud to be born raised as Niners Faithful.

"We were raised two blocks away from Candlestick Park, like, for 25 years. We used to sell our garage and parking spaces to all the Candlestick -- all the 49ers fans," said Saga Vae of San Francisco. "We're over here, we're sharing the blessings."

"Were just here to support the Niners. We're from the city, San Francisco. We just gotta represent for our home team! You gotta show ou. We just showing them what the Bay Area is all about," said Jojo Vae of San Francisco.

The preseason opener was also about eating game day favorites, sporting the red and gold and starting 'em out young.

"Our tradition started last year right after they started letting people back into games and we just got addicted to it," said Shaleek Finley who takes his 6-year-old son Elisha to the games.

Elisha got his chance to get some kid-friendly practice drills in before the gates opened.

That's when KPIX cameras caught eager fans running to the top of the stairs to get inside Levi's Stadium.

"First preseason game we came out -- we just wanted to know what Trey Lance looked like. So far we look great," said Boss Tagaloa of Pittsburg.

"We drove an hour and a half just to be here today and we're excited to sit closer to the field today," said Araceli Ramirez of Manteca.

Even fans of the Green Bay Packers, like Janny Guzman of Modesto, brought their littlest ones to make memories.

When asked what it's like to be in the minority, Guzman said: "We just keep walking. Smiling."