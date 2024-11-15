49ers face the Seahawks at Levi's Sunday: 3 keys to victory

The San Francisco 49ers are happy to return home to a cooler climate this week as they face off against division rivals the Seattle Seahawks at home on Sunday.

The contest in Florida against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers didn't just bring hot weather, but it also brought hot tempers that surfaced on the sidelines last weekend between wide receiver Deebo Samuel and long snapper Taybor Pepper.

Deebo Samuel grabbed the neck of long snapper Taybor Pepper and swiped at kicker Jake Moody after a third missed field goal pic.twitter.com/wFIK3p38DR — Ollie Connolly (@OllieConnolly) November 10, 2024

Tensions over special teams issues, namely three missed field goals, ended with Samuel's fist in Pepper's neck after the former told kicker Jake Moody to "lock in." The second-year kicker did just that as he hit a game-winning field goal and sent the Niners home with a win. Earlier this week, head coach Kyle Shanahan said the sideline scuffle had been "squashed."

The victory over Tampa Bay was pivotal for San Francisco as they enter a contest against divisional foe Seattle this week. Calm, cool, and collected should be the motto with the 49ers needing to sweep the season series and build credit in the NFC West.

Success hasn't been hard to come by against the Seahawks in recent years. The Ninerss have six straight wins over their rivals to the North dating back to 2022. Brock Purdy has compiled a 5-0 record against them. They need more of the same in Week 12. Here are three keys to a victory.

Key 1: A Healthy Christian McCaffrey

The 49ers didn't necessarily ease the reigning Offensive Player of the Year back into their offense last week. Christian McCaffrey played 88 percent of the offensive snaps for San Francisco, coming out just a handful of times to catch his breath and escape the heat.

McCaffrey gained 107 all-purpose yards, 39 on the ground and 68 through the air. The biggest chunk came on a 30-yard receiving gain where Brock Purdy lofted a ball up with pressure in his face and just assumed CMC would be there when it came down. He assumed correctly.

That play elevated this 49ers offense and in that case sparked a touchdown drive in the 4th quarter. It's plays like those that the 49ers have been missing and that Christian McCaffrey hand-deliver to Kyle Shanahan and his playbook.

CMC will have a big role on Sunday. He has played in three games against the Seahawks as a member of the 49ers and has eclipsed 100 yards rushing in all of them. In their Week 6 win over Seattle, Isaac Guerendo rushed for 99.

Key 2: Wide What?

Sure, Jake Moody missed three of the six field goals that he attempted last week. Sure, the 49ers could have likely put that game on ice much earlier had another nine points been tacked onto the scoreboard. But, it was Moody who the team called on with the game on the line to make the game-winner and he hit it.

Hopefully, Moody can just remember that last kick and shake off the others. A kicker's confidence is half the battle in making a kick and the 49ers can't afford for him to be unsure of himself. Maybe Deebo Samuel's "lock in" comment was exactly what he needed to hear at the moment.

Here is Jake Moody on the incident between him and Deebo Samuel.



Said that it's a heat of the moment thing and there are no need for apologies. #FTTB | #49ers pic.twitter.com/34XVHnjBeX — Matt Lively (@mattblively) November 10, 2024

It should be noted that Moody returned from an injury last week that held him out of three games. A little grace should be given considering he battled a high-ankle sprain on his kicking foot.

In week 6, it was Matthew Wright who replaced Moody and went 3/3. If Moody is called on as Wright was in that game, the Niners need the best version of the guy they spent a third round draft pick on a year ago.

Key 3: A contract worth proving

The 49ers rewarded cornerback Deommodore Lenoir with a five-year contract extension worth $92 million. It makes him the 12th highest paid cornerback on an annual basis in the National Football League.

"I'm happy if it did put a target on my back, because I'm ready for anything," he said about his new deal on Wednesday.

Deommodore Lenoir was a 5th round pick who watched 8 cornerbacks get drafted ahead of him in 2021.



He didn't let the position affect him and turned into a star that just got paid $92 million. #FTTB | #49ers pic.twitter.com/UzWqcb0d7y — Matt Lively (@mattblively) November 13, 2024

It's Seahawks wide receiver D.K. Metcalf who will be placing that target there this week. It was Lenoir who primarily covered him in Week 6 and shut him down. Metcalf had three catches on 11 targets for 48 yards. The cornerback said "one of us showed up today" after that matchup.

Lenoir has a perfect opportunity to prove that again and to show the league why the Niners just rewarded him with a massive contract.

Quote of the Week

"Big bruins fan this week," George Kittle said. "The Hawks did not get it done."

"I'm just a big Bruins fan this week."



Poor George Kittle can't catch a break with the Hawkeyes this season. First a loss to Brock Purdy, now a loss to Jake Brendel. #FTTB | #49ers pic.twitter.com/tCbN4razPr — Matt Lively (@mattblively) November 15, 2024

Poor Kittle ended up on the wrong side of yet another bet involving his college program Iowa. This time the Cyclones lost to UCLA, the college of center Jake Brendel so Kittle dawned the blue and gold. Earlier in the year it was Brock Purdy and his Iowa State Cyclones that forced Kittle into another team's colors.

Stat of the Week

5th Round. That's where Deommodore Lenoir was drafted back in 2021. Add it to the long list of steals that the 49ers have found in the late rounds including Brock Purdy, George Kittle, Talanoa Hufanga, Dre Greenlaw, and Jauan Jennings.

It doesn't matter where you are drafted, just how you perform after the fact.