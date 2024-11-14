Deommodore Lenoir's growth leads to a big payday from the 49ers

Deommodore Lenoir's NFL career didn't get off to the greatest starts when he accidentally posted an offseason practice video on social media that led to a fine for the San Francisco 49ers and coach Kyle Shanahan for violating rules about no contact in practice.

He also had problems on the field early as a rookie, allowing a long catch to Davante Adams that set up a game-winning field goal for Green Bay in his third career game that dealt a blow to his confidence.

San Francisco 49ers cornerback Deommodore Lenoir intercepts a pass intended for Dallas Cowboys wide receiver CeeDee Lamb (88) during the second half of an NFL football game in Santa Clara, Calif., Sunday, Oct. 27, 2024. AP Photo/Eakin Howard

Lenoir has grown greatly from that inauspicious beginning, developing into the rare cornerback who can thrive both inside and outside, leading to a lucrative reward when he signed a five-year, $92 million contract extension that firmly establishes Lenoir as one of the top players at his position.

"When I heard my agent tell me the deal was finally done, I burst out into tears," Lenoir said Wednesday. "I'm finally able to change my family's life for generations. It's just a blessing."

Lenoir has come a long way since falling to the fifth round in the 2021 draft and getting off to a slow start to his career. But the flashes were there from the start, even in the practice video that Lenoir posted of him jamming a receiver that led to a $100,000 fine to the team and a $50,000 fine for Shanahan.

"That was the first time I ever got mad at him, but I was really excited about it," Shanahan said. "Despite what it took away, my kids' college tuition. But it showed we had the right type of dude and he's always been like that. The fact that he can play nickel inside and play the way he does and play and cover guys outside, are the types of guys you want in the secondary and a special type of corner."

Lenoir initially feared he might get cut when he saw the video splashed across social media and on "SportsCenter." But now he can joke about it.

"I can finally pay Kyle back for Carter's tuition," he said.

Lenoir earned the hefty payday that makes him the 12th-highest paid cornerback in the league based on average annual value of the contract.

Lenoir has developed into one of the better cornerbacks in the NFL this season, excelling in both the slot and the outside for San Francisco. Lenoir has split time at the two positions, allowing 35 catches on 56 targets this season with a 65 passer rating on throws into his coverage, according to Pro Football Focus.

"It's hard enough to cover on the outside," All-Pro linebacker Fred Warner said. "You usually find a guy who is good at covering or a bigger guy who is good in the run game. But to find a guy that could do both at as high a level that he is. I think he's having an All-Pro type of year."

Lenoir has allowed no TD passes and has two interceptions, six passes defensed and one forced fumble. Lenoir also returned a blocked field goal for a touchdown.

"He's earned it as much as anybody," defensive end Nick Bosa said. "I think he's an underrated player when it comes to recognition around the league. But everybody in this building knows how valuable he is."

Locking up Lenoir was a priority for the 49ers. Their two top cornerbacks were eligible for free agency with Charvarius Ward also in the last year of his contract.

Now they have Lenoir and promising rookie Renardo Green in place for the long term at cornerback. The Niners tried to get the deal done before the season but the two sides were unable to come to terms.

They found common ground this week with a deal that keeps him off the open market.

"I knew this where I wanted to be," Lenoir said. "Hopefully we could have gotten something done earlier, but I'm happy we got something done, and I'm here, and I remain here for the rest of my career. ... Just being able to play with all these great guys. I had no other option but to try and be great."

NOTES: TE George Kittle (hamstring), DL Nick Bosa (hip), LT Trent Williams (ankle, rest) and DT Kevin Givens (groin) didn't practice. Shanahan said he expected Kittle and Bosa to play this week. ... RB Christian McCaffrey (Achilles tendon) was limited after making his season debut Sunday as the team manages his workload. ... P Mitch Wishnowsky (back) also didn't practice and the team signed P Pat O'Donnell to the practice squad in case he's needed for Sunday. ... Ward remains away from the team following the death of his 1-year-old daughter on Oct. 28. Shanahan said Ward told him he will be back "sooner than later."