Christian McCaffrey happy to be back on field as he helps 49ers win in his season debut

San Francisco's star running back Christian McCaffery returned to the 49ers lineup for the first time this season after missing the first eight games, contributing to the team's 23-20 win over the Tampa Bay Buccaneers on Sunday.

After the game, McCaffery said felt good physically, but noted that he would wait until he has a chance to watch some tape before deciding how good he looked in his season debut.

San Francisco 49ers running back Christian McCaffrey runs against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during the second half of an NFL football game in Tampa, Fla., Sunday, Nov. 10, 2024. AP Photo/Chris O'Meara

He rushed for 39 yards on 13 carries -- averaging significantly lower yards per carry than he typically has with the Niners -- and caught six passes for 68 yards.

"I'm just happy I'm here," McCaffery said. "That was a long journey and a lot of long days, so it feels good to win and it feels good to just play in a football game again."

The practice window opened opened for McCaffrey on Monday. Last season's AP Offensive Player of the Year enjoyed his first full week of workouts with the team since being sidelined with Achilles tendinitis and calf issues before the season began.

Sunday's game, which gave the 49ers (5-4) consecutive victories for the first time this season, began with McCaffrey running for a 5-yard gain and ended with Jake Moody kicking a winning field goal as time expired.

"I try to feel emotions as they come," McCaffrey said. "I don't really play anything. I have my routine. It's all about my body and making sure the warmup's on point.

"I try to stay even-keeled and obviously there's a lot of emotion when you play an NFL football game. So, I just try to let those come naturally. When you miss time due to something like that, nobody wants to be on the field more than me. Just to be out there again, to be honest with you, you really realize how much of a privilege it is to play football."

Brock Purdy threw for 353 yards and two touchdowns. He set up one of those TDs with a lob up the right sideline to McCaffery that gained 30 yards.

"I think he was awesome. … We had multiple plays with him out of the backfield that were some big plays throwing the ball," Purdy said.

"Defenses have to scheme that up, they have to acknowledge him, which can open up some other guys," the quarterback added. "More than anything just seeing how gritty and tough he is, we get behind him. He inspires us and keeps us going and lights that fire in the huddle. It's huge having him in there."

Shanahan was encouraged by what he saw, too.

"He came out great, which was huge," the coach said. "We knew it was going to be tough to ... load manage him, as everyone says in the media. I just say 'not play him as much.'

"I thought we did that in the first half, in the second half it got away from us a little bit. We weren't taking him out in the fourth and he didn't need to be taken out. He'll be pumped up and back next week."

The 49ers rushed for 72 yards, with McCaffery's 13 attempts the most on the team by far. Purdy had four carries, Deebo Samuel three and Jordan Mason and Isaac Guerendo one each.

McCaffrey was targeted seven times in the passing game, second most on the team behind wide receiver Jauan Jennings, who had 11 and finished with seven catches for 93 yards.

"I never go in expecting anything, but when my number is called I like to be out there," McCaffrey said. "That's the third time I've had pads on in eight weeks, so just getting back into the groove. ... That was really good for me to do.

"I feel pretty good. I thought I was going to be a lot more sore, but we'll see how I feel (Monday)."