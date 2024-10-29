Daughter of 49ers cornerback Charvarius Ward dies at 23 months

The daughter of San Francisco 49ers cornerback Charvarius Ward has died days before her 2nd birthday, Ward announced on social media Tuesday.

Amani Joy Ward passed away on Monday morning, Ward said in an Instagram post. She would have turned 2 years old on November 17.

"She was the best blessing we could have asked for, and her joyous spirit made us smile from ear to ear. She taught us to have patience, trust, and a positive outlook on life," said Ward in the photo caption. "She showed us true strength and bravery. She overcame adversity at a young age and was always happy, lighting up every room with her smile."

Ward did not specify in the post the cause of his daughter's death, but in a previous Instagram post in March, Ward said she had been born with Down syndrome and had undergone heart surgery.

"Amani Joy Ward has been the best blessing I could've asked for. I used to think Down Syndrome was a handicap but now I realize it is just a gift from God," said Ward in the post. "Being Amani's dad has taught me patience & how to surrender & let things be. We couldn't control whether she had Trisomy 21 but we can control our attitude about it. At first we went through feelings of sadness & anger but those feelings transformed into pure joy as soon as we laid eyes on her."

The 49ers issued a statement Tuesday saying, "The 49ers family is devastated by the sudden passing of Charvarius Ward's beloved one-year-old daughter, Amani Joy. Amani truly embodied pure happiness and brought joy to all those around her with her sweet demeanor and contagious laugh. We will continue to grieve with Charvarius and Monique, while sending them our love and support during this unimaginable time."

Funeral plans had not been announced as of Tuesday afternoon.