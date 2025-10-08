Brock Purdy misses practice due to toe injury as 49ers prepare for Buccaneers

San Francisco 49ers quarterback Brock Purdy was unable to practice Wednesday as he his still hampered by a toe injury that has sidelined him for three games already this season.

The Niners began preparations for this week's game at Tampa Bay without Purdy able to practice. Coach Kyle Shanahan said Purdy is making progress and the team has not contemplated putting him on injured reserve.

But San Francisco might need to play another game with Mac Jones as starter with Purdy's status in question. Jones was limited at practice with a knee and oblique injury but should be available to start if necessary.

Jones is 3-0 as a starter this season and is one of only two quarterbacks ever to win his first three starts with a franchise while throwing for at least 900 yards and six touchdowns.

The 49ers are still short-handed at several key spots even after getting a few extra days of practice following a win in overtime last Thursday against the Los Angeles Rams.

Leading receiver Ricky Pearsall missed practice with a knee injury after missing last week's game and seems unlikely to be back this week.

"We'll see if there's a turn here on Thursday or Friday, but I'm not counting on it right now," Shanahan said.

Receiver Jauan Jennings (ankle, ribs) also didn't practice after missing last week's game and star tight end George Kittle isn't expected back from injured reserve from a hamstring injury until next week at the earliest.

San Francisco has gotten some help on defense with defensive tackle Kevin Givens and safety Malik Mustapha both having their practice windows open this week. Givens has been out since training camp with a pectoral injury and Mustapha has been sidelined since having surgery on a knee injury after last season.

Both could be activated in time to play Sunday against the Bucs.

The other players out of practice on Wednesday were receiver Jordan Watkins (calf), defensive end Robert Beal (ankle), defensive lineman Yetur Gross-Matos (knee, hamstring), defensive tackle Alfred Collins (knee), running back Christian McCaffrey (rest) and left tackle Trent Williams (rest).

Defensive tackle C.J. West (thumb), cornerback Upton Stout (ankle) and defensive lineman Kalia Davis (hand) were all limited.