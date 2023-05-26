45th Annual Carnaval Festival and Parade take over San Francisco's Mission District

SAN FRANCISCO -- An explosion of color, music, culture, food and dancing to Brazilian, Caribbean and Latin rhythms comes to San Francisco's Mission for the 45th annual Carnaval Festival and Grand Parade this holiday weekend.

The festival happening on Harrison Street between 16th and 24th streets in the heart of the Mission District will feature a rich assortment of food, music, dance, arts, crafts, a new tech and gaming pavilion, the cannabis garden and other fun activities and entertainment on several stages. The event's theme -- "45 Years of Music & Movement" -- will be highlighted by headlining performances from two legendary Latin bands.

La Sonora Dinamita is a Colombian musical group that has become one of the most famous and long-running exponents of cumbia in the world. Originally founded in 1960, the group would disband in 1963, only to re-form over a decade later in 1975 under the direction of Julio Ernesto Estrada "Fruko" Rincón. He helmed the group through a string of popular early releases, establishing La Sonora Dinamita as one of the nation's most successful groups. Currently fronted by singer Vilma Díaz (La Diva de La Cumbia), the group performs at the 17th and Harrison Stage at 4 p.m. Saturday.

Sunday headliners Los Van Van are one of the most important and influential bands in the history of 20th century Cuban music. Started by bassist Juan Formell in 1969 -- he would serve as the group's musical director until his death in 2014 -- the band was among the first Cuban music ensembles to use electric instruments and were key to the development of songo and timba dance music forms. Los Van Van performs at the 22nd and Harrison Stage at 4 p.m. Sunday.

The crowning event of the 45th Annual Carnaval San Francisco is slated to begin at 9:30 a.m. at the corner of 24th and Bryant streets, proceeding west to Mission Street, then north on Mission down to 17th Street, where it will turn east and flow into the festival area.

The festival and parade will cause a number of street closures and Muni detours throughout the holiday weekend. Drivers in the area should be advised to expect delays on the streets that are open.