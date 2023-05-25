How to watch Sunday's Carnaval SF Parade

SAN FRANCISCO -- On Sunday, the Carnaval Grand Parade returns to the streets of San Francisco's Mission with samba dancers, lowriders, floats with multicultural themes and brightly costumed performers.

The 60–contingent lineup will feature over 3,000 artists representing the cultural heritages of Brazil, Mexico, Panama, Bolivia, Cuba, Peru, Puerto Rico, Nicaragua, Colombia, Trinidad & Tobago, Guatemala, El Salvador, and more. The Grand Parade covers 20 blocks in San Francisco's historic Latino Cultural District in the Mission.

If you can't make the parade, you can take it all in on an on-air or livestream broadcast on KBCW, CBS News Bay Area and KPIX's Youtube Page.

The coverage with a preview show begins at 9:30 a.m.

The parade begins at 10 a.m. at 24th and Bryant streets, proceeding west to Mission Street before heading north on Mission towards 15th Street. From there, participants will turn east on 15th.

Meanwhile, Harrison Street will be closed to cars between 16th and 24th streets from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. on Saturday and Sunday. The closure will allow for booths featuring music, dance, costumes, and food from various countries.

As for city buses to Carnaval, Muni suggests the 9-San Bruno, 12-Folsom-Pacific, 14-Mission, 14R-Mission Rapid, 22-Fillmore, 27-Bryant, 33-Ashbury/18th St., 48-Quintara/24th Street, 49-Van Ness/Mission, 55-16th Street, and the 67-Bernal Heights routes.