4.2-magnitude earthquake recorded near Lytle Creek

An earthquake with a preliminary magnitude of 4.2 was recorded southwest of Lytle Creek Friday morning, according to the U.S. Geological Survey.

The quake was record at 10:55 a.m. and it was centered seven-tenths of a mile northwest of Lytle Creek in San Bernardino County and 11.9 miles north northeast of Rancho Cucamonga.

There are no reports of any considerable damage or injuries yet.

Cari Torgerson, who bartends at the Scotland Store near the epicenter of the quake, says that some ceramic decorations and a coffee container fell of the shelves.

"We were kind of frozen," Torgerson said. "Just scared."

The jolt caused a minor rockslide on Lytle Creek Road as well, with several rocks falling down the hillside near Christina Hernandez's home.

"You could hear the roar. And that's one of the things that's probably the scariest," Hernandez said. "We have a cat that's just came flying down the stairs from the second floor and zipped around and meowing. The animals were really shaken up. We were too."

The earthquake was originally measured at 4.6 before it was downgraded to a 4.4 and then a 4.2 by the USGS.

"The quake happened where the San Andras and San Casinos fault lines merge together, which are the two largest and fastest moving faults in Southern California," said Dr. Lucy Jones, Seismologist with USGS.

Jones says that a similarly sized earthquake, which happened off the Ranchos Palos Verdes coast earlier this week, did not happen along on a similar fault line and that the two are likely unrelated.

There was a 5.2-magnitude earthquake recorded at the same location back in 1970.