3 San Jose suspects arrested in June gang-related shooting; 4th suspect sought

Police in San Jose on Thursday confirmed the arrest of three suspects in a June gang-related shooting while the search continued for a fourth individual.

According to a press release issued by the San Jose Police Department, the shooting happened on the evening of June 7, 2024, shortly after 10 p.m. Officers responded to a report of an incident at a restaurant located in the 5500 block of Cottle Road. Arriving officers found that multiple male suspects began an altercation with an adult male victim who was eating at the restaurant with his wife and infant child.

Police said during the altercation, one of the suspects produced a firearm and fired a single shot towards the adult male and his family, in the same area where other unrelated bystanders were standing. Luckily no one was struck by gunfire. The suspects fled the scene prior to officers arriving at the restaurant.

Detectives with the department's Gang Investigations Unit (GIU) conducted a thorough investigation with help from the Santa Clara County District Attorney's Office and determined the incident was gang-related. Police identified four San Jose residents who were suspects in the shooting incident: David Ramirez Salas, Johnathan Hernandez, and Brian Felix Rojas -- all aged 19 -- and an unidentified a juvenile male.

SJ gang shooting suspect Brian Felix Rojas (left) who is still at large and arrested suspects David Salas (center) and Johnathan Hernandez (right). San Jose Police Department

Detectives obtained and executed arrest warrants for all four suspects, taking Salas, Hernandez and the juvenile into custody. Police also obtained search warrants for the suspects' respective residences. During the execution of the search warrants, two firearms with high capacity magazines and various clothing with gang indicia were seized from one of the residences.

Police said suspect Rojas is currently outstanding and has an active warrant for his arrest.

Salas and Hernandez were booked into Santa Clara County Main Jail for gang-related assault with a deadly weapon and child endangerment, while the juvenile suspect was booked into Santa Clara County Juvenile Hall for assault with a deadly weapon.