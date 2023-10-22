3 injured in Santa Rosa crash after teen driver speeds away from CHP

ROHNERT PARK -- Three people were injured in a crash in Santa Rosa Saturday after an 18-year-old driving a Mustang with a fake license plate reading "WILL RUN" fled from CHP officers, authorities said.

A damaged Ford Mustang after a CHP pursuit and crash in Santa Rosa. Santa Rosa CHP

CHP said officers tried to pull over a Ford Mustang with the distinctive license plate in Rohnert Park for speeding, but the driver refused to comply and sped away, eventually heading north on U.S. Highway 101.

The suspect allegedly hit speeds of over 100 mph, and a Sonoma County Sheriff's Office helicopter had to provide assistance as patrol cars backed off the pursuit.

The crash happened on 101 at Mendocino Avenue when the driver tried to pass an SUV using the center median. Both vehicles suffered major damage in the collision and the passengers of the SUV, a child and two adults -- were injured.

A damaged Ford Mustang after a CHP pursuit and crash in Santa Rosa. California Highway Patrol

They were taken to the hospital with minor to moderate injuries. The injured parties were not identified.

Meanwhile, CHP officers said they arrested the driver of the Mustang on various felony charges. CHP identified the suspect as 18-year-old Healdsburg resident Marcus Burton and confirmed that Burton featured a number of photos of the vehicle on his Facebook page.

CHP also confirmed that the Mustang with the taunting license plate had been spotted multiple times times by law enforcement over the past month and had led officers on a several chases, but until the Saturday crash had always evaded arrest.