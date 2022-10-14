3 including teen arrested in San Francisco Mission District armed robbery and shooting

SAN FRANCISCO -- Police in San Francisco on Friday confirmed the recent arrest of three suspects -- including a 15-year-old boy -- in connection with an armed robbery and shooting in the Mission earlier this week.

Early Tuesday morning, a shooting was reported shortly before 1 a.m. in the 3000 block of 23rd Street, police said.

According to SFPD, six men left a bar in the Mission and were waiting for a cab at 23rd and Mission Street. Three male suspects approached the victims in a white, four-door sedan, exited the vehicle and proceeded to rob the six victims at gunpoint.

The suspects brandished firearms, with one of the suspects using a rifle. A 26-year-old man was shot during the robbery.

The victim was taken to a hospital to be treated for his injuries, which are not considered life-threatening.

San Francisco Police Department's robbery detail gathered information and issued a department-wide crime alert officers of the armed and dangerous subjects that included a description of their vehicle. On Wednesday at approximately 11 a.m., an off-duty officer en route to work observed the suspect vehicle heading into San Francisco.

The officer notified additional plain-clothes officers from the SFPD Narcotics unit who observed the suspect vehicle parked at 7th and Folsom Streets where three males exited the vehicle and entered a business on the 1100 block of Folsom Street. Investigators from the robbery detail were notified and responded along with patrol officers from Southern Station.

Police formulated a plan to apprehend the suspects, who were possibly armed and considered dangerous. Southern Station patrol officers approached the building and detained the first suspect, 22-year-old San Francisco resident Kiemariah Richmond, without incident. Officers seized a concealed firearm from Richmond as they detained him.

The other two male suspects attempt to escape, fleeing on foot through the backdoor of the business and up to the rooftop. Officers set up a perimeter around the block to prevent escape. Officers commanded the suspects on the roof multiple times to surrender, but they males refused to comply, retreating into the building.

Weapons seized during SF Mission robbery and shootings arrests. San Francisco Police Department

A short time later, the suspects tried to flee on foot through the perimeter and were quickly apprehended. The male suspects were identified as 21-year-old San Francisco resident Keyari Carter and a 15-year-old juvenile who police did not name due to his age. Officers seized a concealed firearm from Carter on scene.

During the investigation, police also found a rifle from the rooftop where the suspects were seen. Investigators developed probable cause to arrest Richmond, Carter, and the teen in connection with the Mission District robbery and shooting and took all three into custody.

All three were booked on two counts of robbery, four counts of attempted robbery, six counts of firearm enhancement, attempted murder, assault with a firearm and resisting arrest. Both Richmond and Carter also face two counts of a being a felon in possession of a firearm.

Carter faces an additional count of conspiracy. The teen is additionally facing two counts of possessing armor-piercing ammunition. He also had a no-bail warrant out of Alameda County.

While arrests have been made, police said the incident remains an open investigation. Anyone with information about the incident or the suspects is asked to contact the SFPD Tip Line at 1-415-575-4444 or Text a Tip to TIP411 and begin the text message with SFPD. Tipsters may remain anonymous.