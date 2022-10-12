San Francisco police investigate 2 separate shootings stemming from armed robbery, argument

SAN FRANCISCO – Police in San Francisco are investigating two separate incidents -- an armed robbery and an argument -- that led to two men being shot early Tuesday morning, according to authorities.

The shooting was reported shortly before 1 a.m. in the 3000 block of 23rd Street, police said.

According to SFPD, six men left a bar in the Mission and were waiting for a cab at 23rd and Mission Street. Suddenly a vehicle pulled up with three gunman who robbed the six victims at gunpoint.

One of the suspects was armed with a rifle. A 26-year-old man was shot during the robbery.

He was taken to a hospital to be treated for his injuries, which are not considered life-threatening.

The suspected shooter fled prior to police arriving and remains at large. Police have not released any description of the suspect. The SFPD Robbery Unit is investigating that incident.

The second shooting happened at around 1:30 p.m. on Laskie Street near Mission and Eighth. Three people who knew each other people were arguing when the suspect shot the victim, a male 32-year-old San Francisco resident, and fled the scene.

That victim also sustained non-life-threatening injuries. Police did not provide any suspect information in the second shooting.

Anyone with information about either case is asked to call the SFPD's tip line at (415) 575-4444 or to send a tip by text message to TIP411 with "SFPD" at the start of the message.