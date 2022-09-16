3 hospitalized, 1 critical, after collision on Tully Road in San Jose

SAN JOSE -- Police in San Jose said three people have been hospitalized, including one person in critical condition, following a collision between two vehicles on Tully Road Friday afternoon.

ALSO READ: Third grader fatally struck by vehicle in San Jose near Castlemont Elementary School

San Jose police tweeted that they received a call at around 12:45 p.m. about two vehicles that collided at the intersection of Tully Road and Senter Road, causing injuries to the vehicle occupants.

Units are at the scene of a collision involving two vehicles at the intersection of Tully and Senter Rds.



3 persons have been transported to local hospitals. One of the involved drivers has life threatening injuries.



There is a road closure while we conduct this investigation pic.twitter.com/f2kt13T9HF — San José Police Media Relations (@SJPD_PIO) September 16, 2022

Police said three people were taken to local hospitals for treatment. One of the drivers involved suffered from life-threatening injuries, authorities said.

Police did not provide any additional details regarding the incident. The intersection is closed while police conduct the investigation.

The crash comes after an earlier accident where a young boy was fatally injured and a woman hurt Friday morning after being struck by a vehicle while walking in a crosswalk near Castlemont Elementary School.

San Jose police tweeted that officers responded to a call reporting the injury collision at 8:03 a.m. as schoolchildren were walking in the neighborhood on their way to school which is on the border between San Jose and Campbell.

The unidentified boy, whose age was not released, was taken to the hospital with life-threatening injuries, but succumbed to those injuries less than two hours later.