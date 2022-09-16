Child struck by vehicle near San Jose's Castlemont Elementary School

PIX Now -- Friday morning headlines from the KPIX newsroom

SAN JOSE -- A juvenile boy suffered life-threatening injuries early Friday after being struck by a vehicle while walking near San Jose's Castlemont Elementary School.

San Jose police tweeted that officers responded to a call reporting the injury collision at 8:03 a.m. as schoolchildren were walking in the neighborhood on their way to school.

The unidentified boy was being treated for life-threatening injuries at a local hospital, police said. The driver remained at the scene and was cooperating with police.

Expect a road closure on Castlemont Ave. while the investigation is underway.

"Please slow down in school zones," police tweeted. "Remember the speed limit is 25 MPH when children are present."

This is a developing story; details will be updated as they become available.