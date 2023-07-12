2023 Emmy Awards: "Succession" leads with 27 nominations as HBO ties network record

"Succession" star Jeremy Strong "Succession" star Jeremy Strong 08:15

Nominations for the 75th annual Emmy Awards were unveiled on Wednesday morning, and HBO tied a record set by NBC in 1992, with four series — critically acclaimed fan-favorites "Succession" and "The White Lotus," along with the video game adaptation "The Last Of Us" and "House of the Dragon," the "Game of Thrones" prequel — in the running for outstanding drama.

"Succession," which also led the pack of nominees in 2022, dominated the roster again this year, with 27 nominations in total for its final season.

The announcement — hosted by Yvette Nicole Brown, of "A Black Lady Sketch Show" and "Community," and Frank Scherma, who chairs the Television Academy — came at a tense time for Hollywood. Much of the industry is shut down as a deadline looms for more than 160,000 members of the SAG/AFTRA union, in addition to television and film writers, who have been on strike for over two months now. Opening Wednesday's presentation, Scherma said, "We hope the ongoing guild negotiations can come to an equitable and swift resolution."

Here are the contenders in the award show's top categories:

Outstanding variety talk series

"The Daily Show with Trevor Noah"

"Jimmy Kimmel Live!"

"Late Night with Seth Meyers"

"The Late Show with Stephen Colbert"

"The Problem with Jon Stewart"

Outstanding reality competition program

"The Amazing Race"

"RuPaul's Drag Race"

"Survivor"

"Top Chef"

"The Voice"

Outstanding lead actress in a limited or anthology series or movie

Lizzie Caplan, "Fleishman Is In Trouble"

Jessica Chastain, "George & Tammy"

Dominique Fishback, "Swarm"

Katherine Hahn, "Tiny Beautiful Things"

Riley Keogh, "Daisy Jones & the Six"

Ali Wong, "Beef"

Outstanding lead actor in a limited or anthology series or movie

Taron Egerton, "Black Bird"

Kumail Nanjiani, "Welcome to Chippendales"

Evan Peters, "Dahmer - Monster: The Jeffrey Dahmer Story"

Daniel Radcliffe "Weird: The Al Yankovic Story"

Michael Shannon, "George & Tammy"

Steven Yeun, "Beef"

Outstanding limited or anthology series

"Beef"

"Dahmer - Monster: The Jeffrey Dahmer Story"

"Daisy Jones & the Six"

"Fleishman Is in Trouble"

"Obi-Wan Kenobi"

Outstanding lead actor in a drama series

Jeff Bridges, "The Old Man"

Brian Cox, "Succession"

Kieran Culkin, "Succession"

Bob Odenkirk, "Better Call Saul"

Pedro Pascal, "The Last of Us"

Jeremy Strong, "Succession"

Outstanding lead actress in a drama series

Sharon Horgan, "Bad Sisters"

Melanie Lynskey, "Yellowjackets"

Elisabeth Moss, "The Handmaid's Tale"

Bella Ramsey, "The Last of Us"

Keri Russell, "The Diplomat"

Sarah Snook, "Succession"

Outstanding drama series

"Andor"

"Better caul Saul"

"The Crown"

"House of the Dragon"

"The Last of Us"

"Succession"

"The White Lotus"

"Yellowjackets"

Outstanding lead actress in a comedy series

Christina Applegate, "Dead to Me"

Rachel Brosnahan, "The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel"

Quinta Brunson, "Abbott Elementary"

Natasha Lyonne, "Poker Face"

Jenna Ortega, "Wednesday"

Outstanding lead actor in a comedy series

Bill Hader "Barry"

Jason Segel, "Shrinking"

Martin Short, "Only Murders in the Building"

Jason Sudeikis, "Ted Lasso"

Jeremy Allen White, "The Bear"

Outstanding comedy series

"Abbott Elementary"

"Barry"

"The Bear"

"Jury Duty"

"The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel"

"Only Murders in the Building"

"Ted Lasso"

"Wednesday"

This is an updating story. Please check back for the full list of nominees.