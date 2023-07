"Succession" gets 27 Emmy nominations, "Ted Lasso" leads comedies with 21 Nominations for the 75th Primetime Emmy Awards were unveiled Wednesday. "Succession" hauled in the most nominations of any series, scoring 27 nods in total. "Ted Lasso" led the way for comedy shows with 21 nominations. "Entertainment Tonight" host Kevin Frazier joined CBS News to talk about the other shows up for awards.