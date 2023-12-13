Anthony Anderson to host the Emmy Awards, following strike-related delays

Actor and comedian Anthony Anderson is set to host the 75th Annual Emmy Awards in January, according to a statement released Wednesday by FOX and the Television Academy. The Emmy Awards are usually in September but were delayed following ongoing industry-wide strikes.

"With our industry's recent challenges behind us, we can get back to what we love —dressing up and honoring ourselves," said Anderson, referencing the writers and actors strikes, which ended in September and November respectively.

Anderson is best known for his leading role in the comedy series 'Black-ish,' for which he is also a writer. The show has earned him 11 Emmy nominations.

Anthony Anderson, left, Tracee Ellis Ross and Laurence Fishburne accepting the award for Best Series - Comedy for "Black-ish" at the 46th Annual Gracie Awards in 2021. Alliance for Women in Media Foundation/Getty Images

"Anthony is a multi-talented performer and a great friend to the Television Academy," said Academy Chair Frank Scherma. "We are thrilled that he is hosting what promises to be a rich celebration of the year's outstanding television, as well as 75 years of Emmys excellence!"

The three-hour award ceremony will be held from the Peacock Theater in Los Angeles, and will air on Jan. 15 from 8:00-11:00 p.m. ET on FOX.