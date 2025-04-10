2 women who died from injuries in fatal Fremont apartment fire identified

The Alameda County Sheriff's Office Coroner's Bureau has released the names of two women who died from injuries sustained in Fremont early Sunday when they fell from a balcony during an apartment complex fire.

The women were identified Wednesday as Manteca resident Charlotte Holguin, 54, and as Lori Long, 62. Holguin died from her injuries on Sunday and Long succumbed to her injuries on Tuesday, the fire department said.

Firefighters responded at 2:53 a.m. on Sunday to an apartment fire at the Waterstone Apartment Homes complex at 3939 Bidwell Drive, the Fremont Fire Department said. Heavy fire conditions were venting from a fourth-floor unit when firefighters arrived.

Multiple residents were trapped on the balcony and two attempted to leap from the building to escape when firefighters arrived, the department said.

"It's unclear if the two people attempting to escape the intense fire conditions fell from the fourth-floor balcony or were attempting to leap (or escape) to the balcony area below the fire unit," spokeswoman Aisha Knowles said in an email Sunday afternoon.

On Wednesday, Knowles said both victims fell from the 4th floor balcony while trying to escape intense fire conditions.

"Just as firefighters were attempting to put a 35-foot ground ladder in place to rescue the two occupants from the 4th floor balcony, the occupants fell to the ground," the spokeswoman said.

"Due to access challenges in the parking lot adjacent to the apartment building, firefighters attempted to deploy a 35-foot ground ladder, which is the largest ladder carried on a Fremont Fire truck. The ability to use the aerial ladder on the fire truck was inhibited by obstructions in the parking lot area," Knowles said.

The two-alarm fire claimed the life of Holguin that day and injured three additional people, one of which was Long, the department said. Three people were occupants from the unit of origin and one person was from a nearby unit on the fourth floor.

The individual from the adjacent unit was rescued by firefighters, transported to a local hospital, treated for their injuries and released, according to the department.

The spokeswoman said the cause and origin of the two-alarm fire remain under investigation.