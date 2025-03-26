Major San Jose accident leaves 2 pedestrians in critical condition

Police in San Jose are at the scene of a major injury accident in the city's Walnut and North Bascom neighborhood that left two adult female pedestrians with life-threatening injuries, officials said.

In a post to X at 12:30 p.m., the San Jose Police Department's public information officer said units were in the area of N. Monroe St. and Cherrystone Dr. investigating the collision that involved two vehicles and two pedestrians.

The two adult female pedestrians have been transported to a local hospital with life threatening injuries.



Police said the call about the accident came in shortly before 11 a.m. According to reports, the collision between the two vehicles involved left one of the vehicles on the sidewalk.

The two pedestrians were transported to an area hospital with critical injuries, authorities said. There were no specific details provided by police regarding the nature of the accident.

N. Monroe St. is currently closed in both directions from Sunny Vista Dr. to Peachtree Ln. for the police investigation into the incident The public is asked to avoid the area and use alternate routes.