2 men arrested in San Francisco crime spree that included shooting, armed robbery

SAN FRANCISCO -- San Francisco police arrested two men suspected in a crime spree over 11 days in May that included an armed robbery in the Taraval District and the shooting of two people in the Tenderloin District, according to a news release issued Tuesday.



Police arrested 34-year-old Joseph Tagoilelagi and 35-year-old Bryant Gray on June 15 on suspicion of multiple charges, including attempted murder, attempted robbery, aggravated assault, and carrying a concealed weapon, among other charges.



Police said Tagoilelagi and Gray brandished guns when they robbed two people on May 11 in the 2300 block of 20th Avenue.



On May 22, the two men were involved in a shooting during an attempted robbery that injured two other men in the 300 block of Golden Gate Avenue, police said.



An investigation led to arrest and search warrants for the two suspects. As this is an ongoing investigation, police urge anyone with information to call the tip line at 1-415-575-4444 or text a tip to TIP411 and begin the text message with SFPD. You may remain anonymous.