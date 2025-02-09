2 hospitalized after second-alarm structure fire in San Francisco

Two people were taken to the hospital, including one with possible life-threatening injuries, after a fire in San Francisco Sunday night, firefighters said.

The San Francisco Fire Department said it called in a second-alarm fire at a building on the 1700 block of Mission Street just after 7 p.m.

Crews said they were able to extinguish the fire on the first floor, but the fire spread to the exterior of the second story before it was fully extinguished.

All people were evacuated, but two people were taken to the hospital, including one person who had a possible life-threatening injury, crews said.

Five cats were rescued from the fire and returned to their owners.

Law enforcement and fire investigators responded to the scene and were working to determine what caused the fire.