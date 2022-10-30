2 dead, 3 injured in separate overnight shootings, double stabbing in San Jose
SAN JOSE – Police in San Jose responded to two separate shootings and a double stabbing overnight Sunday that left two dead and three injured.
The first shooting involved two victims and was reported at 11:26 p.m. Saturday on the 700-block of Kaufmann Court, according to the police department. Both were taken to local hospitals.
Police later confirmed that the critically injured victim died from their injuries. The shooting is homicide number 31 of 2022.
In another shooting reported at 12:45 a.m. Sunday, a man suffered life-threatening gunshot wounds on 500-block of Madera Avenue.
Police later confirmed that the victim died from their injuries. That shooting is homicide number 32 of 2022.
The scene remains under active investigation and police are asking drivers to avoid the area in anticipation of road closures.
Police later reported that officers were also investigating a double stabbing on the 400 block of S. 1st St. The time of that call was 1:17 a.m.
Arriving officers found two adult male victims injured in the stabbing attack. Both were transported to local hospitals. Police said one victim remains in critical condition, while the other was stabilized.
Police have not reported any arrests in the three separate and unrelated incidents. Investigations are ongoing.
