2 arrested after South Bay stolen vehicle pursuit; drugs, bank cards, firearm seized

CUPERTINO -- South Bay authorities arrested at least one suspect and seized a stolen firearm, bank cards and other personal property along with over 200 grams of methamphetamine following a late-night pursuit of a stolen vehicle Tuesday.

The Santa Clara County Sheriff's Department provided details about the incident in a Facebook post Wednesday morning. Authorities said West Valley Patrol Deputies spotted a stolen vehicle in Cupertino and pursued the vehicle.

During the pursuit on I-280, the post said the suspects in the car were seen tossing multiple bags out of the window. Deputies used spike strips to deflate the vehicle's tires. A photo included in the post showed the car resting on its rims at the side of the road after the suspect vehicle finally came to a stop in San Mateo County.

Cupertino stolen-vehicle pursuit. Santa Clara County Sheriff's Department

The post said deputies recovered a stolen and loaded firearm as well as an assortment of stolen ID cards, bank cards, and personal property from the vehicle. They also found over 200 grams of methamphetamine. Photos of the seized items were included in the Facebook post.

Authorities said the driver was on county probation and the passenger had a $65,000 warrant for identity theft issued by the Alameda County Sheriff's Office. The two suspects were not identified.

The post thanked the patrol deputies for their work as well as the San Jose CHP office for assistance provided.