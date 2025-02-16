2-alarm Oakland fire damages warehouse

Fire crews on Saturday night were able to knock-down a two-alarm fire in Oakland that started at a warehouse on 40th St., authorities said.

The fire on the 1000 block of 40th near San Leandro St. was first reported shortly before 11 p.m. on the Oakland Fire Department X account.

Update 1) The 2 alarm incident is inside warehouse at 1000 40th Ave (intersection of 40th & San Leandro St) 30 minutes into the incident, crews have gone defensive w/ all crews now outside the building, with hose lines and ladder pipes putting water on fire from multiple sides. https://t.co/95pqTFzMxz pic.twitter.com/te8kjjmTFP — Oakland Fire Department (CA) (@OaklandFireCA) February 16, 2025

According to an update, crews switched to a defensive approach trying to contain the fire 30 minutes into the incident on the exterior of the building, with hose lines and ladder pipes putting water on fire from multiple angles.

As of around 11:50 p.m., crews were able to successfully extinguish the fire about 25 minutes after bringing it under control. Crews remained on the scene into early Sunday morning.

Oakland fire officials said there were no reports of injuries and the cause of the fire is currently under investigation.