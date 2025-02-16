Watch CBS News
2-alarm Oakland fire damages warehouse

By Dave Pehling

/ CBS San Francisco

Fire crews knock down Oakland warehouse fire
Fire crews on Saturday night were able to knock-down a two-alarm fire in Oakland that started at a warehouse on 40th St., authorities said.

The fire on the 1000 block of 40th near San Leandro St. was first reported shortly before 11 p.m. on the Oakland Fire Department X account.

According to an update, crews switched to a defensive approach trying to contain the fire 30 minutes into the incident on the exterior of the building, with hose lines and ladder pipes putting water on fire from multiple angles.  

As of around 11:50 p.m., crews were able to successfully extinguish the fire about 25 minutes after bringing it under control. Crews remained on the scene into early Sunday morning.

Oakland fire officials said there were no reports of injuries and the cause of the fire is currently under investigation.

Dave Pehling

Dave Pehling is website managing editor for CBS Bay Area. He started his journalism career doing freelance writing about music in the late 1990s, eventually working as a web writer, editor and producer for KTVU.com in 2003. He began his role with CBS Bay Area in 2015.

