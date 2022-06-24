2-alarm brush fire burning near Kirker Pass Road near Clayton
CLAYTON -- Fire crews in Contra Costa County are at the scene of a quickly spreading two-alarm grass fire burning near Clayton Friday afternoon.
The Contra Costa Fire Twitter account posted about the fire shortly before 1 p.m. The grass fire is burning in the vicinity of Kirker Pass and Hess Roads.
Cal Fire units are reporting it to be approximately 20 acres in size. Kirker Pass Road is closed in both directions.
At around 1:20 p.m., Cal Fire said the incident had grown to 30 acres and updated the location as Kirker Pass Road at Black Diamond Trail about three miles northeast of Clayton.
Residents are being asked to please avoid the area to allow first responders unimpeded access to the scene.
This is a breaking news story. Additional information will be added as details become available.
for more features.