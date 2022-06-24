2-alarm brush fire burning near Kirker Pass Road near Clayton

CLAYTON -- Fire crews in Contra Costa County are at the scene of a quickly spreading two-alarm grass fire burning near Clayton Friday afternoon.

Kirker Pass Fire Cal Fire

The Contra Costa Fire Twitter account posted about the fire shortly before 1 p.m. The grass fire is burning in the vicinity of Kirker Pass and Hess Roads.

Con Fire is on scene a rapidly spreading two-alarm grass fire burning in the vicinity of Kirker Pass and Hess Roads in Pittsburg. Please avoid the area to allow first responders unimpeded access to the scene. #kirkeric pic.twitter.com/c6JxyLjFoF — Con Fire PIO (@ContraCostaFire) June 24, 2022

Cal Fire units are reporting it to be approximately 20 acres in size. Kirker Pass Road is closed in both directions.

At around 1:20 p.m., Cal Fire said the incident had grown to 30 acres and updated the location as Kirker Pass Road at Black Diamond Trail about three miles northeast of Clayton.

The #KirkerFire is now 30 acres in size. Updated location is Kirker Pass Rd x Black Diamond Trail, 3 miles northeast of Clayton pic.twitter.com/m7YcMt0YCZ — CAL FIRE SCU (@calfireSCU) June 24, 2022

Residents are being asked to please avoid the area to allow first responders unimpeded access to the scene.

This is a breaking news story. Additional information will be added as details become available.