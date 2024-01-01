1st baby born in 2024 in Bay Area arrives just after midnight in San Francisco

The first baby born in the Bay Area in 2024 appears to be a baby boy born at Kaiser Permanente San Francisco Medical Center just after midnight on Jan. 1, 2024.

Kaiser Permanente spokesman Karl Sonkin said the boy was born at 12:21 a.m.

Sonkin said another birth occurred early in 2024 at Kaiser Permanente San Leandro Medical Center, with one baby girl born at 12:49 a.m.

Kaiser Permanente also confirmed another baby was born at its medical center in Walnut Creek at approximately 12:56 a.m.

The names and weights of the babies born at the Kaiser Permanente facilities were not immediately available publicly.

Meanwhile, a baby girl named ZaLayah Ridgle was born at Wilma Chan Highland Hospital Campus in Oakland at approximately 1:18 a.m. She weighed around 6 pounds and 10 ounces, the medical facility said.