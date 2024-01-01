Watch CBS News
1st baby born in 2024 in Bay Area arrives just after midnight in San Francisco

The first baby born in the Bay Area in 2024 appears to be a baby boy born at Kaiser Permanente San Francisco Medical Center just after midnight on Jan. 1, 2024.

Kaiser Permanente spokesman Karl Sonkin said the boy was born at 12:21 a.m.

Sonkin said another birth occurred early in 2024 at Kaiser Permanente San Leandro Medical Center, with one baby girl born at 12:49 a.m.

Kaiser Permanente also confirmed another baby was born at its medical center in Walnut Creek at approximately 12:56 a.m.

The names and weights of the babies born at the Kaiser Permanente facilities were not immediately available publicly.

Meanwhile, a baby girl named ZaLayah Ridgle was born at Wilma Chan Highland Hospital Campus in Oakland at approximately 1:18 a.m. She weighed around 6 pounds and 10 ounces, the medical facility said.

