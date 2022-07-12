19-year old Vallejo man arrested in June robbery at Walnut Creek Macy's store

WALNUT CREEK -- Police in Walnut Creek on Tuesday confirmed the recent arrest of a Vallejo man in connection with a June 18 smash-and-grab robbery at the Broadway Plaza Macy's.

In a press release issued Tuesday, police identified 19-year old Vallejo resident Jammoni Simon as the suspect who was taken into custody. Simon was one of three suspects in the June robbery.

Police patrol a street in Walnut Creek. (CBS)

The robbery occurred just before 11 a.m. on Saturday, June 18, at the store located at 1320 Broadway Plaza, according to Walnut Creek police.

The three suspects entered the store and took off with expensive watches after smashing display cases. Afterwards, the men sped away in a white, older model four-door Honda sedan.

Walnut Creek police investigators identified the suspect and a warrant was subsequently issued for his arrest. Simon was taken into custody by the Contra Costa County Sheriff's office on July 5. During the arrest, Simon was found to be in possession of a loaded firearm.

In the release, Walnut Creek Police Chief Jamie Knox said the arrest is a signal to others involved in that crime and to the public.

"Walnut Creek Police Department puts the public safety of those who live, work, or visit here at the highest priority," Knox said. "We will continue to actively pursue this case; Walnut Creek is not an open target for criminals."

The case was presented to the Contra Costa County District Attorney's Office on July 8th. Simon remains in custody and will face charges of robbery, burglary and possession of a loaded firearm. Walnut Creek police thanked the Contra Costa County Sheriff's Office for their assistance in locating and apprehending the suspect.

Police are still actively investigating the case. Anyone with information related to the robbery is asked to contact the Walnut Creek Police Tip Line at 925-943-5865.