Watch CBS News
Crime

Police investigate smash-and-grab robbery at Walnut Creek Macy's

/ CBS/Bay City News Service

WALNUT CREEK – Police investigators in Walnut Creek are looking for the three men responsible for a smash-and-grab robbery at the Macy's store in Broadway Plaza. 

The robbery occurred just before 11 a.m. Saturday at the store, located at 1320 Broadway Plaza, according to a Walnut Creek police spokesperson. 

The suspects entered the store and took off with expensive watches after smashing display cases.

Afterwards, the men sped away in a white, older model four-door Honda sedan. 

No one was injured during the robbery. 

Anyone with information about the incident is asked to contact the Walnut Creek Police Department's anonymous tip line at (925) 943-5865.

First published on June 19, 2022 / 10:05 AM

© 2022 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved. Bay City News Service contributed to this report.

EMERGENCY COMPONENT - LOCAL

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.