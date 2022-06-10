16-year-old shot dead in Oakland Thursday evening

Chief Armstrong gives an update on the fatal shooting of a 16-year-old juvenile in the 3000 block of 64th Avenue. Posted by Oakland Police Department on Thursday, June 9, 2022

OAKLAND (BCN) -- Oakland police chief Leronne Armstrong on Thursday night addressed the homicide of a 16-year-old juvenile that had occurred earlier in the evening.

In a video stream on Facebook, Chief Armstrong said that officers were alerted to the 3000 block of 64th Avenue around 6 p.m. after hearing that shots had been fired and there was "one person down." The chief said the city's shot-spotter system also detected shooting activity in the area.

Upon arrival, officers encountered a 16-year-old juvenile who had been shot; Chief Armstrong said that he sadly had succumbed from his wounds.

A second victim was also shot and is in stable condition, according to the chief.

Police have not revealed any leads and know of no motive, but he did say that the event "appears to be something that we didn't expect. This was a young man that was a good kid."

Chief Armstrong said that the family is distraught and that violence like this "has no business in our community."

"When you have a 16-year-old child gunned down in broad daylight it is alarming, it is concerning and it's hurtful," he said.

The chief could not confirm how many shots were fired, but said that there were "several" and they came from a high-powered rifle.

Police are urging any witnesses to come forward, they said.