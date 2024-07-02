1 killed, another injured in East Oakland shooting

One man was killed and another person was injured in a shooting in East Oakland on Monday afternoon, police said.

Officers responded around 3 p.m. to the 900 block of 105th Avenue and pronounced an Oakland man with multiple apparent gunshot wounds dead on the scene, police said.

Officers later learned another victim of the same shooting had been transported to a hospital in a private vehicle, police added. The victim is in stable condition, according to the last report to the police.

Oakland police investigators from the department's Homicide Section are investigating the circumstances surrounding the shooting. Police are withholding the name of the victim until his next of kin are notified.

OPD has urged those with information regarding the shooting to contact the Homicide Section at (510) 238-3821 or a tip line at (510) 238-7950. OPD also asked that videos and photos that could assist with the investigation be sent to cidvideos@oaklandca.gov.