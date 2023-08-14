1 injured in early-morning shooting in East Oakland

A shooting victim is in stable condition after being wounded early Monday in the Maxwell Park neighborhood of East Oakland, police said.



The shooting occurred just before 2 a.m. and officers located the victim in the 5500 block of Fleming Avenue, not far from Mills College at Northeastern University, according to police.



Paramedics also responded, treated the person and took them to a hospital, police said.



Anyone with information about the case is asked to call the Oakland Police Department's felony assault unit at (510) 238-3426.