1 dead in crash along Interstate 280 in San Francisco

/ CBS/Bay City News Service

SAN FRANCISCO -- The California Highway Patrol reported a traffic fatality Tuesday morning on southbound Interstate Highway 280 in San Francisco.

The incident was first reported Tuesday at 1:06 a.m. and occurred just north of the Monterey Boulevard off-ramp, according to the CHP.

The CHP issued a Sig-alert due to the incident, and at least three lanes of southbound Interstate Highway 280 were blocked as crews worked the scene.

July 19, 2022

© 2022 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved. Bay City News Service contributed to this report.

