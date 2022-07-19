1 dead in crash along Interstate 280 in San Francisco
SAN FRANCISCO -- The California Highway Patrol reported a traffic fatality Tuesday morning on southbound Interstate Highway 280 in San Francisco.
The incident was first reported Tuesday at 1:06 a.m. and occurred just north of the Monterey Boulevard off-ramp, according to the CHP.
The CHP issued a Sig-alert due to the incident, and at least three lanes of southbound Interstate Highway 280 were blocked as crews worked the scene.
