Trump trial live updates with Stormy Daniels expected to testify today

Trump trial live updates with Stormy Daniels expected to testify todayget the free app
Stormy Daniels, the adult film star who received $130,000 in 2016 in exchange for her silence about an alleged sexual encounter with Donald Trump, is in New York and expects to be called to the stand to testify in the former president's trial on Tuesday, according to two sources familiar with the matter.
Clark Brewster, Daniels' attorney, told the Associated Press Tuesday morning that she is "likely" to be called to the stand. Susan Necheles, a lawyer for Trump, said in court that the defense team was informed that Daniels would be the second witness called on Tuesday.
The 2016 payment to Daniels was made by Michael Cohen, Trump's personal attorney at the time, just days before the 2016 election. He subsequently received monthly payments of $35,000 for a year, which prosecutors have said were reimbursements for the "hush money" payment to Daniels.
Trump is charged with 34 counts of falsifying business records stemming from those reimbursements to Cohen. Trump's defense attorneys have argued the money was to cover Cohen's fees as the president's personal lawyer. Trump has also denied having sex with Daniels.
Daniels' turn on the stand would come one day after two Trump Organization bookkeepers testified about their roles in arranging the payments to Cohen.
First witness is Sally Franklin, executive at Penguin Random House
Prosecutors' first witness of the day is Sally Franklin, a senior vice president and executive managing editor at the publishing company Penguin Random House. She said she published several of Trump's books, including "Trump: How to Get Rich" and "Trump: Think Like a Billionaire."
Trump lawyer says Daniels will be second witness called today
Susan Necheles, an attorney for Trump, said in court that the defense team was informed that Daniels will be the second witness called to the stand Tuesday. She reiterated the defense's objection to any testimony about sexual acts.
Prosecutor Susan Hoffinger countered that "the details of her story are important" while saying the prosecution will not ask about "certain details that might be too salacious." She said Daniels would be asked to testify about "how she ended up engaging in a sexual act."
"It's not going to include any details about genitalia or anything of that nature," Hoffinger said.
Judge Juan Merchan acknowledged Necheles' point that Daniels has "credibility issues," but said prosecutors "need to elicit certain details that led to the sexual encounter."
Trump arrives at court, denouncing "unfair trial"
Trump arrived at the courtroom wearing a marigold tie and dark suit just before 9:30 a.m. He ignored shouted questions and read a series of comments about the trial from TV commentators.
The former president defended the payments to Cohen, saying they were for legal expenses: "We didn't put it down as construction costs, the purchase of sheet rock, the electrical cost. The legal expense that we paid was put down as 'legal expense.' There's nothing else you can say."
"It's a very, very unfair trial. The good news is they have nothing," Trump said before entering the courtroom.
Stormy Daniels in New York, expects to testify
Stormy Daniels is in New York and expects to be called to the stand to testify on Tuesday, two sources tell CBS News. Daniels' attorney told the Associated Press she was "likely" to be called to the stand.