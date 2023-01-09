Atmospheric river: New week begins with warnings, closures, evacuations

Atmospheric river: New week begins with warnings, closures, evacuationsget the free app
Gov. Gavin Newsom said 12 people lost their lives as a result of violent weather during the past 10 days and he warned that this week's storms could be even more dangerous. On Sunday, he urged people to stay home as another series of storms took aim at the Bay Area, raising the potential for road flooding, rising rivers and mudslides.
South Bay evacuation warnings issued
Santa Clara officials issued evacuation warnings Saturday evening to residents in the watershed areas of the Uvas Reservoir and Pacheco Pass River Basin due to weather conditions and risks to the general public and property.
The evacuation warning impacts Pacheco Pass River Basin for those living in the following areas
- El Torro Rd. South of Hwy. 152 to Bloomfield Ave.
- Lovers Lane between Shore Rd. and Hwy. 152
Watershed Areas of Uvas Reservoir include those living
- South of Uvas Reservoir including Thousand Trails RV Park and Uvas Pines RV Park
- South of Sycamore Drive and Watsonville Rd.
- South of Lions Peak
- South of Day Road and Geri Lane
- Watsonville and Hwy. 152
More info at: www.PrepareSCC.org/Flood
Watsonville evacuation warning issued
The city of Watsonville has issued an evacuation order Sunday night for several areas likely to flood.
Alameda County evacuations advised
Alameda County officials recommend residents who live on Kilkare, Palomares and Niles Canyon leave in advance of the incoming storm.
Sonoma County public school closures
Sonoma County: The following school districts or sites are confirmed to be closed Monday, Jan. 9, 2023, due to fallen trees, lack of electricity, flooding, or other concerns related to storms.
- Fort Ross Elementary School District
- Guerneville School District
- Horicon School District
- Kashia School District
Closures are also listed at this link.
Gov. Newsom: stay home if you can
Gov Newsom's office tweeted: "California is expecting a stronger and more widespread atmospheric river that will bring strong winds, heavy rain, and thunderstorms. This is serious – stay safe, make the necessary preparations and limit non-essential travel."