Atmospheric river: Flooding closes Highway 101 in Gilroy; nearby homes flooded

Aerial footage of flooding that shut down Hwy 101 in Gilroy, submerging nearby homes

Aerial footage of flooding that shut down Hwy 101 in Gilroy, submerging nearby homes

Aerial footage of flooding that shut down Hwy 101 in Gilroy, submerging nearby homes

GILROY -- Flooding from the latest atmospheric river storm has impacted southern Santa Clara County on Monday, leading to submerged homes and the closure of a stretch of Highway 101.

Shortly before noon, the Gilroy Police Department announced the southbound direction was closed at Mesa Road, just south of Monterey Highway. Nearby, Bolsa Road is also flooded between Travel Park Circle and Carnadero Avenue.

Around 12:25 p.m., KCBS Radio reported that the flooding has appeared to worsen. By 1:50 p.m., both directions of the roadway were closed. Traffic was being diverted to Highway 25.

Drivers are being urged to take alternate routes around the closure. It was not immediately known when southbound 101 would reopen.

The flooding has also spread to residences near the Highway 101 / Highway 25 junction. Video from Chopper 5 taken around 1:35 p.m. showed at least two homes flooded and several vehicles submerged.

Gilroy flooding near Highway 101 closure. CBS

Flooding has also been spotted in the area of Christmas Hill park.

In Gilroy, the Uvas Creek at Christmas Hill Park. This creek is dry most of the year, and a trickle at best. Not today. An old-timer tells me this is the highest he’s seen it since the mid-80’s. @KCBSRadio pic.twitter.com/BWUm1A35si — Kris Ankarlo (@KrisAnkarlo) January 9, 2023

Along with the above areas, city officials said Monday morning that several areas are closed or experiencing flooding, including

• Westbound 152 Hecker Pass

• Castro Valley Road

• Mesa Road

• Bolsa Road

• Wren Avenue

• Mantelli Road

• Burchell Road

• Miller Avenue at Silva's Crossing

The city said that they are monitoring the situation and are working with officials from the county and the Santa Clara Valley Water District. An emergency shelter has been established for displaced residents in San Martin at the Lions Club located at 12415 Murphy Avenue.

Residents can find additional flooding information and can report non-emergency concerns by calling 408-846-0350.