Watch CBS News
Local News

Atmospheric river: Flooding closes Highway 101 in Gilroy; nearby homes flooded

/ CBS San Francisco

Aerial footage of flooding that shut down Hwy 101 in Gilroy, submerging nearby homes
Aerial footage of flooding that shut down Hwy 101 in Gilroy, submerging nearby homes 06:51

GILROY -- Flooding from the latest atmospheric river storm has impacted southern Santa Clara County on Monday, leading to submerged homes and the closure of a stretch of Highway 101.

Shortly before noon, the Gilroy Police Department announced the southbound direction was closed at Mesa Road, just south of Monterey Highway. Nearby, Bolsa Road is also flooded between Travel Park Circle and Carnadero Avenue.

Around 12:25 p.m., KCBS Radio reported that the flooding has appeared to worsen. By 1:50 p.m., both directions of the roadway were closed. Traffic was being diverted to Highway 25.

Drivers are being urged to take alternate routes around the closure. It was not immediately known when southbound 101 would reopen.  

The flooding has also spread to residences near the Highway 101 / Highway 25 junction. Video from Chopper 5 taken around 1:35 p.m. showed at least two homes flooded and several vehicles submerged.

Gilroy flooding
Gilroy flooding near Highway 101 closure. CBS

Flooding has also been spotted in the area of Christmas Hill park.

Along with the above areas, city officials said Monday morning that several areas are closed or experiencing flooding, including 

• Westbound 152 Hecker Pass
• Castro Valley Road
• Mesa Road
• Bolsa Road
• Wren Avenue
• Mantelli Road
• Burchell Road
• Miller Avenue at Silva's Crossing

The city said that they are monitoring the situation and are working with officials from the county and the Santa Clara Valley Water District. An emergency shelter has been established for displaced residents in San Martin at the Lions Club located at 12415 Murphy Avenue.

Residents can find additional flooding information and can report non-emergency concerns by calling 408-846-0350.

First published on January 9, 2023 / 12:58 PM

© 2023 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.