Atmospheric river: Sierra blanketed with heavy, wet snow; Winter storm, avalanche warnings

TRUCKEE -- Heavy snow, strong winds, and a mixture of heavy wet snow and lower elevation flooding were expected in the Sierra Monday, impacting travel through the region.

The National Weather Service said a Winter Storm Warning was in effect for the greater Lake Tahoe area until 4 a.m. Wednesday with snow accumulations of 1 to 2 feet, and accumulations of 2 to 5 feet above 7,000 feet. Wind gusts were expected up to 50 mph and gusts in excess of 130 mph at times on exposed ridges.

KPIX 5 First Alert Weather: Current Conditions, Forecasts, Alerts For Your Area

The Sierra Avalanche Center in Truckee also issued a Backcountry Avalanche Warning through 7 a.m. Wednesday for the central Sierra Nevada between Yuba Pass/Highway 49 on the north and Ebbetts Pass/Highway 4 on the south, including the greater Lake Tahoe area.

❄️ CHAIN CONTROL UPDATE ❄️



01/09/23 6:35am



• I-80 westbound is R2 from the Donner Lake Interchange to Eagle Lakes.

• I-80 eastbound is R2 from Cisco to the Donner Lake Interchange.



Big rigs are at maximum restrictions.

In addition, the weather service said a Flood Advisory was in effect until 1:45 p.m. Monday in the counties of Alpine, El Dorado, Lassen, Nevada, Placer, Plumas and Sierra.

Traveling through the Sierra was said to be very difficult to impossible. Gusty winds and existing icy and snowy roadways were expected to keep driving conditions in place for many locations.

Chain control update: EB I-80 Kingvale to Truckee, WB Donner Lake Interchange to Rainbow. US 50 both directions Twin Bridges to Meyers. Hwy. 267 both directions Kings Beach to Northstar. Here is the current view on 267 @CHP_Truckee @CHPSouthLake pic.twitter.com/oKiDaejbnS — Caltrans District 3 (@CaltransDist3) January 9, 2023

The weather service urged people to avoid traveling in the Sierra, warning people they could become stuck in their vehicles for

many hours.

A short storm break in the atmospheric river storms was expected later in the week, but more storms appeared likely next weekend and beyond.