Evacuations ordered for Armsby Fire west of Morgan Hill
MORGAN HILL -- Cal Fire said there were mandatory evacuations in effect because of the Armsby Fire, burning vegetation in an unincorporated area west of Morgan Hill.
The fire was originally reported along Armsby Lane, just east of Uvas Reservoir.
People along Armsby Rd to Sycamore Ave, Hardy Lane, and Tohara Way were ordered to evacuate.
An evacuation Center was being set at Morgan Hill Community Center at 17000 Monterey Rd.
Cal Fire also advised there were road closures in the area.
This is a breaking news update. More information to be added as available.
Armsby Fire burns at least 5 acres; 10% contained
Cal Fire said firefighters were holding the Armsby Fire west of Morgan Hill at five acres. It was first reported at about 1:15 p.m. and was about 10% contained
The fire was burning heavy fuel in steep terrain, forcing about 20 houses to be evacuated Cal Fire said.
At least 20 engines, four crews, two bulldozers were working the fire, along with helicopters and fixed wing aircraft,