How to watch the 2024 Tony Awards on demand today

Angelina Jolie attend the 77th Annual Tony Awards on June 16, 2024

Oh, what a show. The 2024 Tony Awards were packed with Broadway's biggest stars like Daniel Radcliffe, Sarah Paulson and Jonathan Groff, with special appearances by Hollywood's elite, including Angelina Jolie and Jeremy Strong.

With all that talent, plus amazing performances, the 2024 Tony Awards are worth a second watch -- or a first watch if you missed Sunday's show. Good news, you can watch the 2024 Tony Awards on demand today (for free!). Keep reading to find out how.

How and when to watch the 2024 Tony Awards on demand

The 2024 Tony Awards aired on Sunday, June 16, 2024, but the three-hour broadcast is available on demand on every tier of Paramount+. You can watch the Tony Awards on demand for free when you start a new subscription to Paramount+, which offers a seven-day free trial, or the other live TV streaming platforms featured below.

Daniel Radcliffe, winner of the Best Performance by a Featured Actor in a Musical award for "Merrily We Roll Along," at the 77th Annual Tony Awards on June 16, 2024

Because CBS hosted this year's Tony Awards, fans can watch the show on demand on the network's streaming platform Paramount+.

The streamer offers access to all CBS-aired award shows and TV shows aired locally and nationally televised on CBS on Paramount +. In addition, you can watch top-tier soccer like the Champions League live and SEC college football games, plus popular shows such as "Survivor" and "NCIS."

You can watch the Tony Awards on demand on any Paramount + subscription tier, but we recommend a subscription to Paramount+ with Showtime, which also gives viewers access to CBS-aired content live, all for $11.99 per month. The streamer offers a seven-day free trial. (You won't be able to stream CBS-aired sports, TV shows and award shows live with a Paramount+ Essential subscription.)

Paramount+ content, including the Tony Awards, is available to stream on demand on Amazon Prime via a Paramount+ on Prime Video add-on subscription. Prime Video also carries some of the best sports documentaries, including "Kelce," which chronicles former Philadelphia Eagles star Jason Kelce's last season in the league.

Amazon is offering a seven-day free trial of Paramount+ . Tap the button below to start your trial and start streaming now for free. After the free trial period ends, a subscription to the Paramount+ Essential tier is $5.99 per month, or stream CBS-aired content live with the Paramount + with Showtime tier for $11.99 per month.

If you're new to streaming content, you should know about Fubo. Fubo is a live TV streaming service that offers access to network and cable-aired sports, award shows and original content, plus your local TV affiliates, hundreds of cable TV channels and 1,000 hours of cloud DVR storage. Its lookback feature allows you to watch events like the 2024 Tony Awards on demand up to 72 hours after they air live.

Start watching the Tony Awards on demand on Fubo and also get access to live coverage of network-aired NFL next season, NBA and MLB games by starting a seven-day free trial of Fubo. You can begin watching immediately on your TV, phone, tablet or computer. After your free trial, Fubo starts at $80 per month for the Pro tier, which includes over 180 channels.

What you'll get with Fubo Pro Tier:

There are no contracts with Fubo -- you can cancel at any time.

The Pro tier includes over 180 channels, so there's something for everyone to watch.

Fubo includes most of the channels you'll need to watch college and pro sports, including CBS.

In addition to March Madness, Fubo offers NFL, MLB, NBA, NHL, MLS and international soccer games.

All Fubo tiers come with 1,000 hours of cloud-based DVR recording.

Stream on your TV, phone and mobile devices.

Hulu + Live TV/ESPN+ bundle: Watch the 2024 Tony Awards on demand

You can watch the 2024 Tony Awards on demand with the Hulu + Live TV/ESPN+ bundle. The bundle features 95 channels, including ESPN, ABC and CBS, and includes ESPN+, so you'll be able to watch your favorite network shows and sports airing on network TV live, and on demand. Unlimited DVR storage is also included. Watch content on every network with Hulu + Live TV/ESPN+ bundle.

Hulu + Live TV comes bundled with ESPN+ and Disney+. It's priced at $77.

Who hosted the 2024 Tony Awards?

Academy Award winner and Tony Award nominee Ariana DeBose returned as host of this year's show, her third time hosting the Tony Awards.

Who are the nominees and winners at this year's Tony Awards?

Spoiler alert, if you like watching the Tony Awards without knowing the names of the winners, stop reading, start your Paramount + seven-day free trial and start watching. If you want to know who won, below are the nominees and winners for the 2024 Tony Awards.

Best Musical

"The Outsiders" — Winner

"Hell's Kitchen"

"Illinoise"

"Suffs"



"Water for Elephants"

Best Play

"Stereophonic" — Winner

"Jaja's African Hair Braiding"

"Mary Jane"

"Mother Play"

"Prayer for the French Republic"

Best Performance by an Actress in a Leading Role in a Musical

Maleah Joi Moon, "Hell's Kitchen" — Winner

Eden Espinosa, "Lempicka"

Kelli O'Hara, "Days of Wine and Roses"



Maryann Plunkett, "The Notebook"

Gayle Rankin, "Cabaret at the Kit Kat Club"'

Best Performance by an Actor in a Leading Role in a Musical

Jonathan Groff, "Merrily We Roll Along" — Winner

Brody Grant, "The Outsiders"

Dorian Harewood, "The Notebook"

Brian d'Arcy James, "Days of Wine and Roses"

Eddie Redmayne, "Cabaret at the Kit Kat Club"

Best Performance by an Actress in a Leading Role in a Play

Sarah Paulson , "Appropriate" — Winner

, "Appropriate" — Winner Betsy Aidem, "Prayer for the French Republic"

Jessica Lange, "Mother Play"

Rachel McAdams, "Mary Jane"

Amy Ryan, "Doubt: A Parable"



Best Performance by an Actor in a Leading Role in a Play

Jeremy Strong, "An Enemy of the People" — Winner

— Winner William Jackson Harper, "Uncle Vanya"

Leslie Odom Jr., "Purlie Victorious: A Non-Confederate Romp Through the Cotton Patch"

Liev Schreiber, "Doubt: A Parable"

Michael Stuhlbarg, "Patriots"

Best Performance by an Actor in a Featured Role in a Play

Will Brill, "Stereophonic" — Winner

Eli Gelb, "Stereophonic"

Jim Parsons, "Mother Play"

Tom Pecinka, "Stereophonic"

Corey Stoll, "Appropriate"

Best Performance by an Actress in a Featured Role in a Play

Kara Young, "Purlie Victorious: A Non-Confederate Romp Through the Cotton Patch" — Winner

Quincy Tyler Bernstine, "Doubt: A Parable"

Juliana Canfield, "Stereophonic"

Celia Keenan-Bolger, "Mother Play"

Sarah Pidgeon, "Stereophonic"

Best Direction of a Play

Daniel Aukin, "Stereophonic" — Winner

Anne Kauffman, "Mary Jane"

Kenny Leon, "Purlie Victorious: A Non-Confederate Romp Through the Cotton Patch"

Lila Neugebauer, "Appropriate"

Whitney White, "Jaja's African Hair Braiding"

Best Direction of a Musical

Danya Taymor, "The Outsiders" — Winner

Maria Friedman, "Merrily We Roll Along"

Michael Greif, "Hell's Kitchen"

Leigh Silverman, "Suffs"

Jessica Stone, "Water for Elephants"

Best Performance by an Actor in a Featured Role in a Musical

Daniel Radcliffe, "Merrily We Roll Along" — Winner

Roger Bart, "Back to the Future: The Musical"

Joshua Boone, "The Outsiders"

Brandon Victor Dixon, "Hell's Kitchen"

Sky Lakota-Lynch, "The Outsiders"

Steven Skybell, "Cabaret at the Kit Kat Club"



Best Performance by an Actress in a Featured Role in a Musical

Kecia Lewis, "Hell's Kitchen" — Winner

Shoshana Bean, "Hell's Kitchen"

Amber Iman, "Lempicka"

Nikki M. James, "Suffs"

Leslie Rodriguez Kritzer, "Monty Python's Spamalot"

Lindsay Mendez, "Merrily We Roll Along"



Bebe Neuwirth, "Cabaret at the Kit Kat Club"

Best Original Score (Music and/or Lyrics) Written for the Theatre

"Suffs" — Winner

"Days of Wine and Roses"

"Here Lies Love"

"Stereophonic"

"The Outsiders"



Best Revival of a Play

"Appropriate" — Winner

"An Enemy of the People"

"Purlie Victorious: A Non-Confederate Romp Through the Cotton Patch"

Best Revival of a Musical

"Merrily We Roll Along" — Winner

"Cabaret at the Kit Kat Club"

"Gutenberg! The Musical!"

"The Who's Tommy"



Best Book of a Musical

"Suffs" — Winner

"Hell's Kitchen"

"The Notebook"

"The Outsiders"

"Water for Elephants"

Best Costume Design of a Play

"Jaja's African Hair Braiding" — Winner

"Appropriate"

"An Enemy of the People"

"Purlie Victorious: A Non-Confederate Romp Through the Cotton Patch"



"Stereophonic"

Best Costume Design of a Musical

"The Great Gatsby" — Winner

"Cabaret at the Kit Kat Club"

"Hell's Kitchen"

"Suffs"

"Water for Elephants"

Best Orchestrations

"Merrily We Roll Along" — Winner

"Hell's Kitchen"

"Illinoise"

"The Outsiders"



"Stereophonic"

Best Scenic Design of a Musical

"Cabaret at the Kit Kat Club" — Winner

"Back to the Future: The Musical"

"Hell's Kitchen"

"Here Lies Love"

"Lempicka"

"The Outsiders"

"Water for Elephants"

Best Scenic Design of a Play

"Stereophonic" — Winner

"Appropriate"

"An Enemy of the People"

"Purlie Victorious: A Non-Confederate Romp Through the Cotton Patch"

"Jaja's African Hair Braiding"

Best Choreography

"Illinoise" — Winner

"Hell's Kitchen"

"Here Lies Love"

"The Outsiders"



"Water for Elephants"

Best Lighting Design of a Musical

"The Outsiders" — Winner

"Cabaret at the Kit Kat Club"

"Hell's Kitchen"

"Illinoise"

"Water for Elephants"



Best Lighting Design of a Play

"Appropriate" — Winner

"An Enemy of the People"

"Grey House"

"Prayer for the French Republic"

"Stereophonic"

Best Sound Design of a Play

"Stereophonic" — Winner

"Appropriate"

"Grey House"

"Jaja's African Hair Braiding"

"Mary Jane"

Best Sound Design of a Musical