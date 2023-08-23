Young girl among preschoolers hit in Pollock Pines crosswalk now home from hospital and recovering

POLLOCK PINES — A young girl who was among five children struck by a vehicle in a Pollock Pines crosswalk on May 31 has finally been released back home from the hospital, a family member confirmed Tuesday.

Alison Warren said her niece Juniper has a long road ahead for recovery with plenty of therapy needed.

Warren spoke with CBS13 a day after the collision and said Juniper suffered a traumatic brain injury.

"At this point, we're just waiting for brain swelling to come down and her body to do what it needs to do to heal," Warren said on June 1 while at UC Davis Medical Center with the family.

Juniper was among a group of preschoolers walking with their teachers to a nearby park for a routine field trip. The group was crossing Pony Express Trail when the children were hit by a van.

Juniper and two others suffered major injuries while the other two kids who were hit suffered minor injuries. According to fundraisers — which garnered nearly $200,000 for some of the children's medical expenses — some of the other kids suffered injuries including broken bones and fractured skulls.

The driver of the van remained at the scene. He was not injured, and no arrest was made. The driver was not speeding and there were no signs advising drivers of a crosswalk where the five children were hit.