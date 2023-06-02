'Small town with a big heart': Community rallies behind families of children hit in crosswalk

Pollock Pines rallies behind 5 children who were hit in crosswalk

POLLOCK PINES - The Pollock Pines community continues to pray for the recovery of five children hit in a crosswalk Wednesday morning. Donations are coming in as the community rally behind the families.

CBS13 spoke with a woman who says she's the aunt of one of the five children hurt. She says her sister and brother in law are living through a nightmare. Alison Warren says her niece, Juniper, is recovering from a traumatic brain injury.

"She is the most beautiful and happy little girl you'll ever meet," Warren said.

Warren hasn't left UC Davis medical center since Juniper was airlifted there Wednesday afternoon, while her sister and brother-in-law remain by their daughter's bedside.

"At this point, we're just waiting for brain swelling to come down and her body to do what it needs to do to heal," Warren said.

Meanwhile, several mothers say they are taking it upon themselves to make dinners and cookies for the families.

Marjeane Torres is among at least a half a dozen mothers who are doing what they can to help out.

"It just shows them that they are not alone," Torres said.

Donations continue to pour in for several GoFundMe pages.

