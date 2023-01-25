You won't win: California Lottery warns players against buying tickets online

SACRAMENTO - The California Lottery is warning players against buying tickets on the internet.

The jackpot has risen to an estimated $526 million for Wednesday night's draw. And while interest in higher-than-normal jackpots is driving the demand for tickets, those who buy online simply won't win.

A lottery spokesperson issued this statement Wednesday, warning players:

"Online lottery ticket sales are not regulated in California, so there's simply no oversight," said Carolyn Becker, California Lottery spokesperson. "Because these services are not authorized, we would be prohibited from knowingly paying a prize on any ticket acquired through a third-party digital service because the player would not meet the legal definition of a 'winner.'"

There are more than 23,000 retail locations in the state that sell California Lottery tickets. The deadline to buy Powerball tickets for tonight's draw is 7 p.m. and the drawing is scheduled to take place at 7:59 p.m. PT.

In California, players have 180 days from the date of the draw to claim a Powerball prize -- a full year from the date of the draw if they win the Powerball jackpot.