Yosemite entrance remains blocked as Highway 140 rockslide repair work moves swiftly

By
Cecilio Padilla
Digital Producer, CBS Sacramento
Cecilio Padilla is a digital producer for CBS Sacramento and a Sacramento-area native who has been covering Northern California for more than a decade.
Cecilio Padilla

CBS Sacramento

MARIPOSA COUNTY – Caltrans says they expect at least one-way traffic control to be restored soon along Highway 140 after a large rockslide blocked the road last week.

On Tuesday, Caltrans District 10 announced that crews are making good progress on clearing the rocks and repairing the road. Teichert Construction, a contractor helping Caltrans with the work, actually finished removing the debris on Monday, Caltrans says.

hwy140-rockslide-closure-work.jpg
The repair work along Highway 140 is well underway. Caltrans District 10

One-way traffic control is expected to be implemented by Wednesday, Caltrans says. Caltrans had been warning that the closure could last for weeks.

In the meantime, Caltrans says a full closure of Highway 140 remains in place from Briceburg to Yosemite Cedar Lodge.

The closure has cut off one of Yosemite National Park's entrances. Yosemite visitors are being told to use either Highway 41 or Highway 120. 

