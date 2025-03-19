Watch CBS News
Yosemite's Highway 140 entrance blocked by rockslide, Caltrans warns of long-term closure

MARIPOSA COUNTY – One of the major roads leading to the entrance of Yosemite National Park is blocked due to a large rockslide, and officials don't know when it will be cleared.

The rockslide started late Monday night along Highway 140 at Briceburg in Mariposa County.

140-closure-yosemite-caltrans.jpg
The rockslide along Highway 140. Caltrans District 10

Debris completely covered both directions of the roadway, leaving it impassable.

Caltrans has since issued a long-term full closure of Highway 140 from Savage Trading Post in Briceburg to the Yosemite Cedar Lodge in Incline. 

This closure also means that people going to and from Yosemite National Park should use either Highway 41 or Highway 120, Caltrans says. 

sr-140-talus-slide-credit-caltrans.jpg
Crews evaluating the rock slide.  Caltrans District 10

Highway operations crews have flown a drone to evaluate the slide, and other staff are scheduled to evaluate the slide either on Wednesday or Thursday. Contractors won't be able to start work on clearing the slide area until the survey can be done, so Caltrans has no estimate yet of when Highway 140 will reopen. 

