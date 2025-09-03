Watch CBS News
Local News

Yolo County freeway onramp blocked after truck overturns, spills chili peppers

By
Brandon Downs
Digital Content Producer, CBS Sacramento
Brandon Downs is a digital content producer at CBS Sacramento.
Read Full Bio
Brandon Downs

/ CBS Sacramento

CBS News Live
CBS News Sacramento Live

Thousands of chili peppers were spilled after a truck overturned and blocked a freeway on-ramp in Yolo County on Wednesday afternoon. 

Catrans said the County Road 17 on-ramp to southbound Interstate 5 in Yolo County was closed due to an overturned big rig. 

Pictures showed thousands of chilies spilled on the dirt shoulder and the truck blocking the road. 

Officials were looking to have the roadway reopened by 3 p.m. following the cleanup. 

It's unknown if anyone was injured. 

Brandon Downs

Brandon Downs is a digital content producer at CBS Sacramento.

© 2025 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue