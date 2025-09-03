Yolo County freeway onramp blocked after truck overturns, spills chili peppers

Thousands of chili peppers were spilled after a truck overturned and blocked a freeway on-ramp in Yolo County on Wednesday afternoon.

Catrans said the County Road 17 on-ramp to southbound Interstate 5 in Yolo County was closed due to an overturned big rig.

Pictures showed thousands of chilies spilled on the dirt shoulder and the truck blocking the road.

#TrafficAlert County Road 17 on-ramp to southbound I-5 is closed in Yolo due to overturned big rig hauling chilies. ETO is 3pm. pic.twitter.com/YayeOd9zca — Caltrans District 3 (@CaltransDist3) September 3, 2025

Officials were looking to have the roadway reopened by 3 p.m. following the cleanup.

It's unknown if anyone was injured.