Yolo County freeway onramp blocked after truck overturns, spills chili peppers
Thousands of chili peppers were spilled after a truck overturned and blocked a freeway on-ramp in Yolo County on Wednesday afternoon.
Catrans said the County Road 17 on-ramp to southbound Interstate 5 in Yolo County was closed due to an overturned big rig.
Pictures showed thousands of chilies spilled on the dirt shoulder and the truck blocking the road.
Officials were looking to have the roadway reopened by 3 p.m. following the cleanup.
It's unknown if anyone was injured.