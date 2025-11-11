Speed crackdown on Yolo County road leads to dozens of tickets

A targeted speed enforcement operation near Woodland led to dozens of tickets in just a few hours.

California Highway Patrol says officers focused their efforts Monday afternoon along County Road 102 between Knights Landing and Kentucky Avenue.

The operation came after a deadly crash over the weekend along that same stretch of road.

Another recent crash, back in October, left one person dead and three others hurt along CR-102.

Officers say they gave out a total of 37 speed-related tickets within three hours.

CHP has not said if more speed enforcement operations along CR-102 are planned.