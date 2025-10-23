Rural Yolo County crash leaves 1 person dead and 3 hurt, CHP says

One person has died and three people have been taken to the hospital after a crash in rural Yolo County Thursday morning.

The crash, which involved two vehicles, happened just before 6:30 a.m. near County Roads 102 and 17, about six miles north of Woodland.

California Highway Patrol confirmed one person died in the crash. Three other people were transported to the hospital, but officers didn't have information on their conditions.

Exactly what led up to the crash is under investigation.